India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India will have its own space station by 2035, which will be known as “Bharatiya Antriksh Station”, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

He made the announcement at the signing of a landmark MoU between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), that aims to integrate biotechnology with space technology, heralding a new era of scientific innovation in the country.

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including the establishment of a ‘Bharatiya Antriksh Station’ and the unveiling of the ‘BioE3’ (biotechnology for economy, environment and employment) policy.

According to the government, the collaboration will focus on areas such as microgravity research, space biotechnology, space biomanufacturing, bioastronautics, and space biology.

The minister lauded ISRO Chairman S. Somnath and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr Rajesh Gokhale, for their efforts in making this collaboration possible.

“The public-private participation has been instrumental in the rapid growth of India’s space sector,” said Dr Singh, adding that the number of space startups has grown significantly, with nearly 300 startups now contributing to the space economy.

This partnership is expected to benefit the national human space programme and spur innovations in human health research, novel pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and bio-based technologies for efficient waste management and recycling.

Dr Singh also acknowledged the Department of Biotechnology’s role in developing the first-ever DNA vaccine, which brought global recognition to India’s scientific capabilities.

In September, the Union Cabinet approved the fourth mission to the Moon and also gave a green signal for the building of the first unit of the Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS) by 2028. The government had envisaged an Indian Space Station by 2035 and an Indian to land on the lunar surface by 2040. Towards this goal, the Cabinet approved the development of the first module of BAS-1.