India-US partnership growing stronger despite differences: Indian envoy

Washington: India’s Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States, Namgya C. Khampa, said that the India-US relationship continues to deepen despite occasional differences, describing it as one of the defining strategic partnerships of the 21st century.

Speaking at a Capitol Hill event, Khampa said the strength of ties between New Delhi and Washington rests on shared interests, expanding economic engagement and growing cooperation in technology, defence and regional security.

“The India US Partnership has been described as one of the most seminal and defining partnerships of the 21st century,” Khampa said.

“I think that that description is justified, not because we are 100 per cent aligned and agree on every issue, because we do not necessarily, as is natural, but because the strategic logic underpinning the relationship has become stronger with each past year.”

Her remarks come as India and the United States are engaged in negotiations aimed at expanding trade, strengthening technology cooperation and deepening security coordination across the Indo-Pacific.

Khampa said the past year had demonstrated the resilience of the relationship.

“The year that has gone by and what we have managed to build together over the last year shows us the resilience of the partnership,” she said.

She pointed to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, saying both leaders remain committed to advancing bilateral ties.

“As you all know, they enjoy a warm friendship and a bond and a shared commitment to advancing the relationship,” Khampa said.

The diplomat also highlighted Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to India, which included bilateral meetings and participation in a Quad foreign ministers’ gathering.

Trade remains a central pillar of the relationship, she said, noting that negotiators on both sides are working toward concluding a bilateral trade agreement.

“The determination on both sides to conclude the bilateral trade agreement, and to enlarge the opportunities for shared economic prosperity,” Khampa said.

Referring to an interim trade framework reached earlier this year, she added: “We remain optimistic we’ll get there soon.”

According to Khampa, the objective is not merely reducing tariffs but building “a stronger, more deeper, and more mutually beneficial and ambitious economic partnership”.

She identified energy cooperation as another rapidly expanding area of engagement.

“Energy has emerged, I think, as one of the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation,” she said.

India’s growing energy demand and America’s energy resources create what she described as a natural partnership, particularly in crude oil, liquefied natural gas and civil nuclear cooperation.

Khampa said technology would likely define the next phase of India-US relations.

“Technology really is an area that the future of this partnership lies,” she said.

She cited cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced computing, quantum communications and critical technologies as priorities for both governments.

The two countries are also working to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on concentrated technology hubs, she said.

On defence and security, Khampa said cooperation now extends across military engagement, maritime security, intelligence exchanges, critical technologies and counterterrorism efforts.

She noted that India and the United States signed a 10-year defence framework agreement last year that provides a roadmap for future cooperation.

“It really provides us a basis to further deep cooperation and engagement and interoperability across the entire spectrum of defence and security engagement,” she said.

Khampa also underscored the importance of the Quad grouping, which includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia, in supporting a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Despite discussing trade, technology and security, the diplomat repeatedly returned to the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties.

“Ultimately I think the strength of this partnership rests not just on governments and what the two governments are doing, but on our people,” she said.

Khampa credited the more than five million Indian Americans living in the United States with helping transform official ties into a broader societal partnership.

“People are the ultimate custodians of this partnership,” she said.

She praised the community’s contributions in business, medicine, technology, entrepreneurship, academia and public service, saying Indian Americans have become an important bridge between the two countries.

“Your voices matter, your perspective matters,” Khampa told the audience.

She concluded by thanking members of Congress from both parties for their continued support of closer ties with India.

“We continue to count on congressional leadership and support as we take this relationship to newer heights,” she said.