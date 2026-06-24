Ranchi stadium stampede: ‘No need to panic, arrangements ensured for treatment of injured’, says J’khand minister

Ranchi: After several people were reported to be injured following a stampede-like situation during the final T-20 match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL) at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Dhurwa, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari has assured that he has immediately alerted the Health department, adding that “there is no need to panic as swift arrangements are being ensured for proper treatment of all the injured persons”.

Taking to his official X account on Tuesday evening, Minister Ansari wrote: “Necessary instructions have been issued to the Civil Surgeon and relevant officials. Ambulances have reached the spot in time, and all the injured are being provided with prompt medical assistance. Hospitals have also been alerted for the better treatment of the injured.”

In the same social media post, the Minister wrote: “I myself am continuously monitoring the situation, and the Health Department is fully engaged in relief and treatment efforts with utmost readiness.”

Several people were injured, three of them seriously on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Three of the injured spectators had to be admitted to a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of cricket enthusiasts began arriving at the stadium in the afternoon to watch the final match. Just before the match began, the crowd surged sharply at the West Gate.

Due to slow entry procedures and delays in security checks, long queues had formed at the gate. As the pressure of the spectators kept increasing, pushing and jostling started near the gate, triggering chaos and a stampede-like situation.

Several people reportedly sustained injuries in the incident. Three of the injured — a young man and two young women — were shifted to Raj Hospital in Ranchi for treatment. Hospital sources said that all three are currently undergoing treatment.

The situation worsened as anger grew among spectators over the disorder and delays in entry. Eyewitnesses said that some frustrated attendees attempted to breach the security cordon. In the process, parts of the West Gate and the barricading were damaged.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and worked hard to control the crowd. The situation was brought under control after additional security forces were brought in and deployed in the area.

The administration has said that an inquiry is being conducted into the entire incident as to what led to this situation. Security arrangements at the stadium premises have since been further tightened.

The incident during the high-profile final has raised serious concerns about crowd management and security arrangements at such large public events.