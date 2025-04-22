India will not bow to terror: Union Minister on Pahalgam attack

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that India will not bow down to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack, saying that the Central government is committed to fighting such acts of evil with full force and that terrorism can never be tolerated.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken the terror attack very seriously, and appropriate measures are being taken.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting involving the Home Secretary, the Intelligence Bureau, and senior officials from the Home Ministry for an in-depth discussion. He also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the state’s Director General of Police,” he said.

Joshi expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Shivamogga businessman Manjunath during the terror attack and prayed for the departed soul’s peace and asked for divine strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“The perpetrators will be taught a fitting lesson,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the terrorist attack on tourists is condemnable and despicable, and denounced this heinous act.

“Under the strong leadership of PM Modi, peace had been restored in the valley. This cowardly act by terrorists is an attempt to disrupt that peace with malicious intent. Terrorism will never shake India. Our nation has the strength to fight and defeat such destructive forces. I pray for eternal peace for all those martyred in this inhuman attack and for strength to their families to bear this grief,” he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that he is deeply anguished by the terror attack.

“The Karnataka government has swiftly deployed a team of police officers to assist, ensure the safe return of those stranded, and bring back the mortal remains of the deceased tourist from Shivamogga. My heartfelt condolences to all those affected. We stand with them in this hour of grief,” he said.

BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra said that he too is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Manjunath Rao, a respected industrialist from Shivamogga, and other innocent lives in the cowardly terror attack.

“My heartfelt condolences to their families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. As PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have firmly stated that those responsible will not be spared. I am confident that strict action will be taken against this heinous act,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that calling out the religion of innocent tourists and shooting them dead is not terrorism, it is cowardice.

“The terrorist attack is highly condemnable, and India will certainly give a befitting response. I pray for peace for the souls of innocent tourists who lost their lives in this inhuman attack. In this hour of grief, the entire nation stands with the bereaved families,” he said.

He also appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make arrangements for bringing the mortal remains of Manjunath from Shivamogga, who was killed in the attack, back to the state.

“The state government must also take all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the other tourists from the state,” he said.

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “I’m presently in Kashmir to attend the PAC Meeting. Have learnt from local authorities here that in the unfortunate terror attack earlier today in Pahalgam, a few people from Karnataka are also injured.”

“The opposition leader R. Ashoka spoke to me and requested me coordinate with all local authorities to help our people in need. I have spoken to IG, DIG South Kashmir, DC Anantnag and in constant touch with the LG’s office to provide all support. Will be meeting with the families soon to offer all help and support. Govt of India and all agencies here are extending every possible help to all affected by the unfortunate attack,” he stated.

“I have spoken with Mrs. Pallavi, wife of Sri Manjunath, who was killed in the terrorist attack earlier today. They hail from Shivamoga in Karnataka. Have also spoken with other family members who have been injured. Local administration has reached to them and made all arrangements for their stay and safety.”

I have also spoken with the Chief Secretary Karnataka. We will coordinate to ensure all safely return home,” he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Shivamogga B.Y. Raghavendra and BJP MLA of Shivamogga city S.N. Channabasappa met the family members of Manjunath, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir and offered condolences. He also assured of all the help to the family to bring back the body to the state.

“The attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is a heinous act and an attempt to revive terrorism, which every citizen must condemn,” said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.

Posting on X regarding the incident, he stated that firing bullets in the name of religion clearly indicates the involvement of anti-India forces. The central government must take this matter seriously and take strict action.

Bommai also urged the state government to make all necessary arrangements to safely bring back Kannadigas residing in the Kashmir Valley.

Offering condolences, he said, “May God give strength to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.”



