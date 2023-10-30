Indian-Americans Khanna, Ramaswamy set for Nov 1 square off

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Democratic congressman Ro Khanna are set to square off on November 1 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The two Indian-Americans, who share a common interest in innovation as a way to advance the US economy, will debate on ideological and political divides between the conservatives and liberals in America today, The Hill reported.

While four-term California congressman Khanna is likely to pitch his populist economic vision for the US, Ramaswamy will present his blueprint for the country, drawing from populist ideas and rhetoric from the GOP side.

New Hampshire is a familiar stomping ground for Khanna where he has travelled on several occasions, most recently during the midterms and lead-up to the 2024 election cycle, promoting Democrats.

James Pindell, a reporter at The Boston Globe and an NBC/MSNBC on-air political contributor who has covered New Hampshire politics for over 20 years, will be moderating the debate.

The idea of a debate with Ramaswamy was suggested by Khanna in a post on X.

Calling the 47-year-old California congressman a “solid dude”, Ramaswamy, 38, responded by saying that he’d be glad to have a discussion.

“You’re a solid dude with whom I disagree on a lot, and I’d be glad to have a discussion at some point, just need to balance it in the context of campaign priorities. If you are willing to do it in New Hampshire, I’m game,” the anti-woke crusader wrote on X.

Both Ramaswamy and Khanna hold different views on a number of key issues in the US — climate change, gun reforms, and abortion rights.

According to The New York Times, there is “a huge ideological gap” between the two Indian Americans.

Khanna is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Ramaswamy, “has espoused some of the most far-right positions in the Republican presidential field,” The Times noted.

In a display of bipartisan spirit last month, Ramaswamy backed Khanna’s five-point plan to reform the US Congress by agreeing to support the fight against corruption in government and removal of substantial financial influence from politics.

Khanna was quick to acknowledge the biotech entrepreneur’s support, saying that he hopes to build a “cohesive, just, and multiracial America” with a new generation in the field of politics.

In July this year, Khanna came out in support of Ramaswamy after a televangelist targeted his Hindu faith and asked citizens not to vote for him.