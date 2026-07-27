Indian Army, Assam Rifles honour Kargil heroes with patriotic events in Tripura

Agartala: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have commemorated the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas across Tripura with a series of patriotic, educational and community outreach programmes, paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War and inspiring the younger generation with the spirit of patriotism and national service.

A Defence Spokesman said on Sunday that as part of the commemorations, Indian Army units under the Spear Corps and Assam Rifles organised a series of events at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay.

The commemorative programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, students, veterans, Veer Naris and members of the civil administration.

The event began with patriotic musical performances by the Army Symphony Band, whose soulful renditions created a fitting atmosphere to pay tribute to the nation’s heroes.

Artists from the Tripura government presented patriotic cultural performances celebrating the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

A spectacular Pipe Band display by the 21 Sector Assam Rifles also enthralled the audience, showcasing the rich military traditions, precision and discipline of India’s Armed Forces.

A specially curated documentary on ‘Operation Vijay’ was screened, highlighting the extraordinary courage, determination and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

Informative display boards depicting the timeline of Operation Vijay, key battles, gallantry award winners and other significant milestones were exhibited to educate visitors, particularly the younger generation, about the unparalleled valour displayed by the Indian Army in defending the country’s sovereignty.

To encourage greater awareness among students, an interactive Kargil Quiz Contest was organised, with participants displaying remarkable enthusiasm and an impressive knowledge of India’s military history, making the event both educational and inspiring.

As part of its welfare initiatives, the Indian Army also organised a medical camp at the Military Hospital in Agartala exclusively for veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kin (NoKs).

Specialist doctors from various disciplines provided medical consultations, health screenings and healthcare advice, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to the well-being of veterans and their families.

The commemorative events served as a fitting tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War and reinforced the enduring values of patriotism, national unity and gratitude towards the Armed Forces.

Army officials said such initiatives continue to inspire the youth while strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the people.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles organised similar commemorative programmes at Radhanagar and Agartala, paying homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War through a series of solemn and patriotic events.

The programmes included wreath-laying ceremonies, documentary screenings, patriotic activities for students and a blood donation camp, reflecting the Force’s commitment to honouring the nation’s heroes while promoting patriotism and community service.

Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks paid floral tributes at Shaurya Sthals during solemn wreath-laying ceremonies, honouring the courage, valour and selfless sacrifice of the Kargil martyrs.

A documentary on Operation Vijay was also screened for local residents and students, highlighting the determination, resilience and gallantry of the Indian Armed Forces.

The screening served as an inspiring platform to educate the younger generation about one of India’s greatest military victories and the sacrifices made to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Assam Rifles Public School also observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with patriotic fervour through a series of student-led activities, including patriotic group songs, poem recitations, drawing competitions and inspirational speeches.

The programme encouraged students to reflect on the ideals of courage, sacrifice and selfless service while nurturing a deep sense of national pride and respect for the Armed Forces.

In another tribute to the spirit of selfless service exemplified by the Kargil heroes, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with GBP Hospital, organised a blood donation camp in Agartala.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from ex-servicemen, civilians and Assam Rifles personnel, who voluntarily donated blood to support the healthcare needs of the community.

Medical teams from GBP Hospital ensured the smooth conduct of the camp in accordance with prescribed medical protocols.

Through these commemorative and community-centric initiatives, Assam Rifles not only honoured the enduring legacy of the Kargil heroes but also reinforced the values of patriotism, national unity, humanitarian service and civic responsibility.

The programmes received enthusiastic participation and appreciation from the local community, reflecting the strong bond between Assam Rifles and the people of Tripura while reaffirming the Force’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding the unity, integrity and security of the nation.