Indian Army contingent departs for joint exercise in Kyrgyzstan

New Delhi: With the aim of addressing common concerns of international terrorism, an Indian Army contingent, comprising troops from the elite Parachute Regiment, left for Kyrgyzstan to take part in a joint exercise starting Monday.

The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar is set to take place in the Central Asian nation from March 10 to March 23, said an official on Sunday

The exercise aims to provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism, and reaffirms the commitment of both countries to fostering peace stability, and security in the region.

Since its inception in 2011, Khanjar has evolved into an annual training event. The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the thriving strategic relationship. The previous edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024, an official said.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by its Scorpion Brigade, said a statement.

The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in counter-terrorism and special forces operations in urban and mountainous high-altitude terrain scenarios, it said.

The exercise will also focus on developing advanced special forces skills in sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft.

Beyond rigorous training, the exercise will feature vibrant cultural exchanges, including the celebration of the Central Asian festival of Nowruz. This interaction will further cement the bond of friendship between the two nations, it said.

Last month, an integrated tri-service special forces exercise ‘Desert Hunt 2025’ was conducted at the Air Force Station Jodhpur from February 24 to 28, involving the elite Para (Special Forces), the Navy’s Marine Commandos, and the IAF’s Garud (Special Forces), participating together in a simulated combat environment.

This high-intensity drill was aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination, and synergy among the three special forces to ensure swift and effective response towards emerging security challenges.