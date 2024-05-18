Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan urges students to stay indoors amid mob attacks



New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, on Saturday, urged Indian students to remain indoors following a series of mob attacks on foreign students.

This advisory came in the wake of several attacks on students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, sparked by videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students that surfaced online on May 13.

The Embassy shared a message on its official X handle: “We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issues. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041.”

Following the advisory, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar retweeted the message, saying: “Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy.”

The Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and security of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.