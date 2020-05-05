Spread the love



















Indian fisherman injured in UAE boat explosion



Abu Dhabi: An Indian fisherman was seriously injured when a fishing boat exploded at a port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was reported.

The accident occurred at the port in Shaam, about 30 km north of Ras Al Khaimah on Monday evening, reports the Gulf News.

The 35-year-old fisherman suffered serious injuries and was transferred to a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

The flames quickly spread in the boat that was docked at the port.

An official with the National ambulance crew told Gulf News that the centre received a call about the fire at 5.38 p.m.

The boat was refuelling on the dock when the boat caught fire, the official added.

Upon arrival, the official said, the teams found the fisherman in a critical condition and suffering from first degree burns.

Authorities are investigating the incident for further details.