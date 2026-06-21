Indian missions across world hold yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga

London: Indian diplomatic missions across the world organised yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

The Indian High Commission in the UK celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga with a special programme at the Strand in London. In his remarks at the event, High Commissioner P. Kumaran highlighted yoga’s importance and relevance in today’s fast-paced world and its growing role in promoting healthier, more balanced lifestyles.

“Team High Commission of India in London celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga with a special programme at the Strand, centred on this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” Bringing together diverse yoga traditions, the event showcased yoga’s enduring appeal as a timeless practice that nurtures physical vitality, mental resilience, and holistic wellbeing at every stage of life,” the High Commission posted on X.

“In his remarks, High Commissioner P. Kumaran highlighted yoga’s universal relevance in today’s fast-paced world and its growing role in promoting healthier, more balanced lifestyles. Reflecting the spirit of “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” he noted that yoga offers a simple yet profound pathway to wellbeing, fostering harmony within individuals, communities and across generations,” it added.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta and several people performed yoga at the yoga session organised in Suva.

Sharing glimpses of the yoga session on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, “Celebrating International Day of Yoga 2026 in Fiji! Glimpses of the 12th International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026 at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva.”

Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur hosted a yoga session to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Bund Finance Center (BFC) in Shanghai. The event organised under this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” brought together 400 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, academics, yoga practitioners, members of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in China, according to the statement released by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai.

During the event, Mathur highlighted yoga’s importance as India’s gift to the world and its growing role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being, and active ageing. He stated that yoga transcends national boundaries and continues to inspire millions globally to embrace healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

The programme also featured India’s rich cultural heritage through a captivating Manipuri dance performance inspired by Khongjom Lal, a traditional ballad associated with the historic Battle of Khongjom of 1891 and commemorating the courage and sacrifice of Manipuri warriors. A comprehensive yoga session incorporating breathing techniques, asanas, and meditation was conducted for participants. The cultural segment also featured a brief Indian classical music recital by renowned flautist Maestro Rajat Prasanna, accompanied by tabla and a Chinese musical collaboration.

“A special highlight of the event was the demonstration of the benefits of yoga and the launch of a book by Shri Siddharth Chatterjee, former United Nations Resident Coordinator in China. Shri Chatterjee shared insights on yoga’s transformative impact on personal well-being and its growing global acceptance as a means of preventive healthcare and healthy living.”

“The celebration was the culmination of a series of activities organised by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai and other cities in the Eastern China region to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga and reaffirm India’s commitment to promoting yoga as a universal practice for health, harmony, and sustainable well-being,” it added.

The International Day of Yoga was also marked in Brunei Darussalam, with participation of members of the diplomatic corps, Bruneian nationals, Friends of India, yoga enthusiasts, and the Indian community.

“Welcoming the gathering, High Commissioner Shri Ramu Abbagani reflected on the global significance of International Day of Yoga, observed annually since 2015 following Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s proposal at the United Nations. He remarked, “Yoga trains the mind to become our friend. It helps us remain confident and smile through the difficulties in life. It is a gift for all—regardless of age or background. Its practice fosters both health and happiness, cultivating inner balance and enhancing overall well-being”, the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

“Under this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” participants embraced the timeless wisdom of Yoga through the Common Yoga Protocol led by Dr. Ujjwal Arun Maske, followed by the felicitation of Yoga Posture Contest winners, Yoga Demonstrators, and dedicated Yoga Volunteers. On this occasion, High Commission set up an Ayurveda corner and High Commissioner introduced Dr Jyoti Jha an Ayurvedic doctor. The event reaffirmed Yoga’s universal message of holistic well-being and echoed the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World is One Family’.”

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh marked the International Day of Yoga with a yoga session under this year’s theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” The participants included yoga enthusiasts, cultural personalities, members of the Indian diaspora, and prominent members of Bangladeshi society from diverse backgrounds, according to the statement released by Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka celebrated International Day of Yoga at Independence Square in Colombo.

Sharing pictures from the yoga session on X, the High Commission said: “Embracing the spirit of #YogaForHealthyAgeing through wellness, balance and mindful living. Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka celebrated the 12th International Day Of Yoga at the iconic Independence Square, Colombo, with the participation of Hon. Minister Chrishantha Abeysena, Deputy Speaker Rizvie salih, Deputy Ministers Pradeep Sundaralingam and Nishantha Jayaweera, Parliamentarians and other distinguished guests alongside yoga enthusiasts from across Sri Lanka.”

More than 2,100 people performed yoga at the event marking International Day of Yoga in Japan. India’s Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick and yoga enthusiasts peformed yoga despite the rain.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote, “In the midst of our busy daily lives, yoga gives us the time to reconnect with our inner selves. Today, at the event for International Day of Yoga held at Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple, more than 2,100 yoga enthusiasts joined us.”

“Despite the rain, with the motto ‘Yoga together, rain or shine!’, the venue was filled with energy and smiles. We sincerely thank everyone who provided support and cooperation, and all the participants,” it added.

The United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal was first introduced by PM Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly and endorsed by 175 member states. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness about the benefits of practising yoga.