Indian Veteran Premier League to kick off from Feb 23 in Dehradun



Dehradun: The first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) is all set to kick off here from February 23, 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Interntional Cricket Stadium.

Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together revered veterans such as Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

These legendary cricketers are geared up to reignite the cricket field with their unparalleled prowess and skills. Scheduled to run from February 23 to March 3, 2024, the IVPL will witness six formidable teams vying for glory in this unique cricketing spectacle.

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game.

Praveen Tyagi, the acting president of BVCI and chairman of IVPL said, “We are trying to create one of the best League in India after IPL, we have added World’s best cricketers for the stature of Veteran Cricket, such as Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina. This will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India as well as it will work like magic for Veteran Cricketers, who are living their passion for playing with International Cricketers from the World. We are excited for our first season which will be highly attented event, all live matches on Euro Sports, DD Sports and FANCODE too, many other exciting Opportunities for the First season, just wait for the Magic to unfold on February 23 to March 3.”

The IVPL has 6 teams and each team will have four to five iconic players from accross the World.