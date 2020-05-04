Spread the love



















Indian wins big in Abu Dhabi raffle



Abu Dhabi: An Indian national won 10 million dirhams ($2 million) at the Big Ticket raffle in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital city, it was reported.

Dileepkumar Ellikkottil Parameswaran from Kerala took home the mega prize on Sunday. He bought the ticket online on April 14, reports Gulf News.

Speaking to Gulf News, Parameswaran was elated with his win, saying he has a loan outstanding of 700,000 dirhams and therefore a part of prize money will go towards its settlement.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport’s Departure Duty Free.