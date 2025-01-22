India’s rapid digital transformation propells nation towards Viksit Bharat ambition: Report

New Delhi: India’s rapid digital transformation is propelling the nation toward Viksit Bharat ambition and by leveraging strategic investments in frontier technologies including AI, alongside the power of a skilled and agile workforce, India is setting new benchmarks in the global digital economy, a report said on Wednesday.

The report titled ‘India’s Digital Dividend: A Strategic Roadmap Towards Becoming a Global Digital Leader’ was launched by KPMG on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, said, “India is rapidly adopting AI technologies, bolstered by a strong engineering base and leadership in predictive analytics and automation. The success of initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission showcases how public-private partnerships are driving scalable, inclusive digital transformation.”

“This makes India a global leader in shaping the future of AI, setting a benchmark for other nations to follow,” the report added.

KPMG’s report further highlights India’s capacity to leverage technology to tackle critical issues, from fostering sustainable governance and creating job opportunities to driving modern urban planning and combating climate change.

In alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, a national initiative aimed at transforming India into a developed and sustainable nation by its centenary year, this strategic roadmap outlines the critical steps needed to position India as a global leader in the digital economy.

Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, of KPMG International, said “The world is grappling with an array of rapid technological shifts, from the rise of AI to evolving regulation. This report highlights the key role India is playing in helping tackle these challenges, leveraging its digital assets to drive growth, foster innovation, and build a more inclusive society. India’s strong progress has created the potential for the country to become a true digital powerhouse.”