India’s space sector gaining from new-generation innovators: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Backed by a strong policy environment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s space sector is gaining from our existing expertise and the drive of new-generation innovators, powering India’s leadership in this sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

After meeting Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO, and Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder, at Skyroot Aerospace, the minister said he was proud of them and their young team for the historic success of the Vikram-1 mission, India’s first privately built and launched orbital rocket, and a landmark moment in “our nation’s space journey”.

“A particularly memorable moment was signing the postcard on 10 June 2026 rooting for the success of Vikram-1 mission. What began as a simple gesture of encouragement has become a powerful symbol of India’s extraordinary journey, from aspiring to reach space to leaving its imprint beyond Earth,” Goyal said on X.

The discussions touched on the road ahead for India’s space sector, including strengthening the space startup ecosystem and creating an environment where our brightest engineers choose to build in India, he added.

The Skyroot co-founders also met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“India’s deep-tech ecosystem is accelerating — powered by forward-looking reforms, world-class digital infrastructure, and a strong commitment to innovation. Skyroot is proud to contribute by building globally competitive space technology from India. We look forward to the day India-built chips fly on our rockets,” said the company.

They earlier met PM Modi and discussed technology, long-term vision, and the opportunities ahead for India’s private space ecosystem.

“His encouragement for young entrepreneurs and confidence in India’s growing innovation ecosystem continue to inspire us,” said Skyroot Co-founders.

PM Modi said that the success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in discussions, in addition to many other interesting subjects.

“Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition, and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team,” PM Modi noted.