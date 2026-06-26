Indigenous ‘Netra’ surveillance aircraft system gets final clearance from IAF

Kolkata: The Indian Air Force (IAF) received the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) certificate for the indigenous ‘Netra’ Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system that has been developed through close collaboration among the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Ministry of Defence said.

The system has been indigenously developed through close collaboration among the IAF, DRDO, and associated industries to significantly enhance airborne surveillance, situational awareness and battle management capabilities, the Ministry added on Thursday.

This was a landmark achievement in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced aerospace and defence technologies.

The Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) was given in 2017.

The successful induction of the Netra AEW&C system into operational service reflects DRDO’s commitment to indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement of the defence services.

The ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

Former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), former DRDO Chairman S. Christopher, serving and retired senior officers of IAF, Centre for Air Borne System (CABS) Director and Outstanding Scientist P. Santhya, Outstanding Scientist and Chief Executive (Airworthiness) APVS Prasad, Scientist ‘G’ and NETRA FOC Head, A S Kumaran, other senior officials of DRDO, and industry partners attended the event.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Bharti spoke about the operational utilisation and reliability of the system during Operation Sindoor and Balakot strikes.

He reiterated the importance of indigenous technologies which offer the services the flexibility to adapt the system to the evolving war scenario by undertaking modifications.

He lauded the synergy among DRDO, IAF and the industry which has defined the success of the programme.

Distinguished Scientist and DRDO Director General of Aeronautics Cluster, K Rajalakshmi Menon, narrated the successful journey of Netra.

She brought out the challenges faced and the decisions taken that enabled to achieve the programme objectives and deliver the operationally capable system to IAF.

She emphasised the importance of system engineering and how it helped in the planning and execution of flight-tests.

Distinguished Scientist and DRDO Director General of Electronics Cluster, B K Das, said that the synergy among the stakeholders has been the cornerstone of success of this programme.

He termed Netra AEW&C as a defining testimony to self-reliance and attaining ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Special appreciation and felicitations were extended to organisations and units that played a pivotal role in the successful realisation and operationalisation of the Netra AEW&C system as part of the event.

The contributions of all stakeholders were acknowledged as instrumental in transforming the system from concept to operational reality.