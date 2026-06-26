Cong must apologise over protests, give compensation to NEET aspirants over reporting late: Raj BJP

Jaipur: Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) In-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that political programmes organised during the National Elgibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination period adversely affected students and disrupted their future prospects.

Claiming that several aspirants were unable to reach their examination centres due to traffic congestion caused by Congress events, Agarwal on Thursday demanded that the party apologise to the public and provide compensation to affected students.

“Political programmes should not come at the cost of students’ futures. Congress should apologise to the people and pay Rs 5 crore compensation to the students who suffered because of these events,” the BJP leader said.

He alleged that students in Kota were inconvenienced during Rahul Gandhi’s visit ahead of the NEET examination, while traffic disruptions during the filing of nomination papers by the Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra allegedly prevented some candidates from reaching their examination centres on time.

Addressing reporters in Ajmer after a meeting with heads of urban local bodies, Agarwal said a strong party organisation is essential for winning political battles.

“We cannot leave the organisation solely dependent on the government. We are preparing our own army. An army is necessary to fight any battle,” he added.

The BJP leader was in Ajmer to participate in programmes organised on the occasion of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, observed to mark the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975.

When asked to assess the performance of the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government and speculation surrounding a possible Cabinet expansion in the state, Agarwal avoided direct comment and said such decisions rest with the Chief Minister.

“Does any mother publicly call her child bad? Don’t try to trap me in words. I am not someone who gets trapped in such questions,” he remarked while defending the state government’s performance.

On the possible Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Agarwal said any official information would come from Chief Minister Sharma and that internal organisational discussions could not be disclosed publicly.

Launching a strong attack on Congress, the BJP leader added that the Emergency was one of the “darkest chapters in India’s democratic history”.

“The Congress snatched away the rights of ordinary citizens. The British and Mughals were outsiders, but those who imposed the Emergency were our own people. The British were white Britishers; these people became black Britishers,” he said.

He alleged that Congress had crushed democratic rights during the Emergency and accused the party of continuing to carry the same political mindset even after five decades.

“Fifty years have passed, but the Congress has not changed. Its DNA remains the same. Even today, its leaders talk about banning the RSS and display the same mindset that existed during the Emergency,” he said.

Asked about allegations recently levelled by Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena against State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Agarwal added that he was not fully aware of the developments.

“I have come directly to Ajmer and have not yet been briefed on the matter. I will first gather information and only then comment,” he said.

Responding to criticism from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Agarwal added that Opposition leaders are entitled to express their views.

“Gehlot may internally appreciate the government’s work but, as an Opposition leader, he has to criticise us. That is his right. We believe in keeping our critics close; we are not Congress,” he remarked.

Earlier, Agarwal and Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra addressed a meeting attended by heads of municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities from across the state.

Speaking on upcoming local body elections in the state, Kharra said the Rajasthan government is prepared to conduct polls but is awaiting the report of the OBC Commission.

“The government is ready for elections. The process is linked to the OBC Commission report. If Congress wants immediate elections, it should clearly state whether it wants the elections held without waiting for the report,” he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives from 116 urban local bodies across the state.