Indo-Pak ceasefire: Tejashwi Yadav urges PM Modi to call special Parliament session

Patna: Following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after weeks of heightened tension post-Operation Sindoor, Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament and brief the nation with date and point-wise details from the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 to the eventual ceasefire announced on Saturday.

“The Parliament must reflect a united voice of India and express gratitude to our armed forces. Let this forum send a strong, collective message to ‘Antakistan’ — the nation that breeds terrorism,” said Yadav.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and democratic discourse, saying the people of India deserve to know every major development during this critical period.

Meanwhile, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav sharply criticised the involvement of the US in the ceasefire negotiations.

“Why is the American President making such announcements on India’s behalf? This is an infringement of our sovereignty. A ceasefire is acceptable, but only on India’s terms,” said the independent MP.

Shyam Sundar Sharan, Chief National Spokesperson of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), lauded the Indian response, claiming that Pakistan was “forced” into submission.

“India has agreed to this ceasefire with a clear and final warning. Any future terrorist conspiracy will now be treated as an act of war. We’ve shown restraint, but if provoked again, Pakistan will face consequences it cannot withstand,” he declared.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the ceasefire, stating that a conversation between the DGMOs (Director Generals of Military Operations) of both countries took place at 3:35 PM Saturday.

“Both sides agreed to cease all hostilities — across land, air, and sea — starting from 5:00 PM IST. Orders have been issued for immediate implementation,” Misri said.

He reiterated that India remains committed to peace and regional stability while maintaining zero tolerance for terrorism.

“Further talks between Indian and Pakistani officials are scheduled for May 12 to discuss post-ceasefire protocols,” he added.

Earlier, US President Donald J Trump on his official X handle, wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention in this matter.”