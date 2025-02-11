Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi Commemorates a Decade of Faith and Service with Grand Decennial Celebration and Parish Feast

Mangalore: The Infant Mary Church in Bajjodi, a beacon of faith and community in the heart of Mangalore, celebrated its Decennial year and annual parish feast on Sunday, February 9, 2025, with a day-long celebration marked by religious fervor, communal harmony, and cultural vibrancy. The church, which was consecrated and inaugurated on January 2, 2015, has become a significant spiritual and social hub, serving the needs of its parishioners and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

The day’s festivities commenced in the morning with a solemn procession carrying the revered statue of Infant Mary, the patroness of the parish. Faithful parishioners participated in the procession, their prayers, and hymns echoing through the streets, setting a tone of piety and devotion for the day.

The highlight of the morning was the concelebrated Holy Eucharist, which began at 10:00 AM. The solemn Mass was presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Mangalore Diocese, a respected and beloved figure within the Catholic community. Joining him in the concelebration were approximately 30 priests, including V. Rev. Fr. Silvestre Dsouza, Provincial Superior, demonstrating the widespread support and camaraderie within the clergy. The service was attended by a large congregation of faithful parishioners, as well as numerous sisters and other members of the religious community. During the Mass, special prayers were offered for the continued prosperity and well-being of the parish and its members. Following the Mass, a heartfelt felicitation ceremony was held to honor the numerous benefactors who have generously supported the church and contributed significantly to the success of the parish feast.

The afternoon saw the church grounds transformed into a vibrant hub of activity with the organization of a Mega Fancy Fete. The fete offered a diverse range of entertainment and activities for all ages, including a multitude of games, enticing food stalls offering a variety of culinary delights, and the ever-popular Housie Housie (Bingo) game, creating a festive atmosphere of joy and celebration. The fete served not only as a source of entertainment but also as an opportunity for parishioners and visitors alike to connect and strengthen community bonds.

The evening culminated in a captivating cultural program that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region and the talents of the parishioners. The function was presided over by V. Rev. Fr. Silvestre D’Souza, Provincial Superior, who emphasized the importance of faith, unity, and service in his address. Sri Ivan D’Souza, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding a touch of political significance to the celebration. Other distinguished guests of honor included Sri James Mendonsa, a prominent entrepreneur; Sri Joachim Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy; Rev. Fr. Archibald Gonsalves, Vicar Provincial; Fr. Melvin D’cunha, Superior of Carmel Hill; Fr. Dominic Vas, the Parish Priest; Sri Prakash Saldhana, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC); and Mrs. Elizabeth Pereira, Secretary.

During his address, Sri Ivan D’Souza commended the developmental projects undertaken by the Bajjodi church, recognizing its commitment to improving the lives of its parishioners and the surrounding community. He lauded Fr. Dominic Vas, the Parish Priest, for his selfless dedication and tireless service to the parish and its members, acknowledging his instrumental role in fostering spiritual growth and community development. Fr. Silvester D’Souza, in his brief but insightful message, eloquently explained the significance of the Decennial celebration, emphasizing the importance of gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to the values of faith and service.

The cultural program featured a diverse array of performances, including beautifully choreographed dances that reflected the rich artistic traditions of the region, a captivating Konkani Kavali performance that showcased the lyrical beauty of the Konkani language, a thought-provoking short drama that explored relevant social themes, and an informative PowerPoint presentation that documented the beginnings and the historical journey of the parish, offering a glimpse into its evolution and growth. A highlight of the evening was the felicitation of all the Gurkars (ward leaders), ex-parish priests who had previously served the parish, and all those who had rendered their dedicated services to the parish over the past decade, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the church and the community.

The momentous day of celebration concluded with a sumptuous dinner served to all attendees, fostering a sense of community and fellowship amongst parishioners and guests alike. The Decennial Celebration and Parish Feast of Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi, was a resounding success, marking a decade of faith, service, and community spirit, and reaffirming the church’s commitment to continuing its mission in the years to come. The event served as a testament to the strong faith and unwavering dedication of the parishioners, as well as the leadership and vision of the parish priest and the various committees involved in organizing the event. The community looks forward to many more years of growth, service, and spiritual enrichment under the patronage of Infant Mary.