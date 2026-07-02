Infighting over cross-voting in MLC polls is now a ‘closed chapter’: K’taka BJP chief

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said that the controversy surrounding cross-voting in the recent Legislative Council elections had been resolved, asserting that the issue was now a “closed chapter.”

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru in response to questions on the reported infighting within the BJP following the cross-voting episode, Vijayendra said, “All the confusion over cross-voting has ended. It is now a closed chapter.”

His remarks come amid speculation over internal differences within the Karnataka BJP after the Legislative Council elections, where reports of cross-voting had triggered political debate.

Responding to another question regarding an audio clip allegedly involving senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Vijayendra said Gowda himself had already clarified the matter.

“Sadananda Gowda has categorically stated that the voice in the audio clip is not his. He has clarified everything himself,” Vijayendra said.

The state BJP chief did not elaborate further on either issue, maintaining that the cross-voting controversy had been settled and referring to Sadananda Gowda’s own clarification regarding the purported audio clip.

On remarks made by some leaders within the party, Vijayendra said he had also spoken to BJP MLC H. Vishwanath and asserted that the party would continue to strengthen its organisation despite internal differences.

“We are boosting the morale of our party workers and continuing with organisational work despite these challenges,” he added.

It may be recalled that a purported audio clip allegedly featuring former Karnataka Chief Minister and former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda discussing the removal of B.Y. Vijayendra as the Karnataka BJP chief has gone viral on social media, triggering a fresh political controversy and fuelling speculation over internal differences within the state BJP unit.

Accusing the Congress government of attempting to force the proposed Bidadi Township project on farmers, Vijayendra urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to hold consultations with them instead of resorting to “high-handedness.”

Vijayendra alleged that soon after assuming office as Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar hurriedly initiated the Bidadi Township project and began exerting pressure on farmers to part with their agricultural land.

“I, along with our Leader of the Opposition, visited the project site. On one hand, the government claims that 80 per cent of the farmers have given their consent for the Bidadi Township. However, the reality is that nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the farmers are opposing the project. The government is trying to acquire fertile agricultural land that supports their livelihood,” he alleged.

He said the opposition from farmers was natural and urged the Chief Minister to engage in dialogue instead of forcing the project upon them.

“Rather than adopting a high-handed approach, the Chief Minister should hold consultations with the farmers. The government should not take steps that would displace them from their lands,” Vijayendra said.

The BJP leader said the issue would be raised during the upcoming Legislative Assembly session.

“There will definitely be a discussion on this issue in the House. The government is proceeding with the attitude that whatever it has done is right. We will seek a comprehensive discussion on the matter,” he said.

Vijayendra also said the BJP would continue its agitation on multiple issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the alleged Gruha Lakshmi scheme scam and issues concerning farmers.

“On one hand, the SIR process is underway. On the other hand, we are preparing to launch a protest over the alleged Gruha Lakshmi scam. We are also formulating an agitation in support of farmers,” he said.