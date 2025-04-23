INLAND BUENOS AIRES to be inaugurated on 25th April 2025

Mangalore: In-land Builders®, one of the most trusted real estate brands in Karnataka, is all set to inaugurate its premium residential building – Inland Buenos Aires at Lobo Lane, Bendoor, Mangalore on Friday, 25th April.

In-land has been delivering beautiful homes, year after year which are loved by all, for the past 39 years. The Group’s residential projects have ranged from affordable apartments to luxury dwellings in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Ullal, and Puttur. A pioneer in modern apartment design, IN-AND® has won the hearts of its customers for its unwavering commitment to quality, on-time delivery, and customer relationships. Generations of customers remain loyal to the brand and it’s not hard to find parents who are customers guiding their children to make In-land as their first apartment choice.

Inland Buenos Aires is a superior-designed mid-rise building, consisting of 36 apartments ranging from 1540 sq ft (3 bhk) and 945 sq ft to 1195 sq ft (2bhk), and the project is fully sold.

Located on Lobo Lane in Bendoor, opposite St Sebastian’s Church and St Agnes College, Inland Buenos Aires is in close proximity to the best facilities in the city with instant access to premier schools, shopping centers, places of worship, and transport options. At the same time, residents can also enjoy the quiet serenity of an upper-class residential area. Inland Buenos Aires is just 250 meters from St Agnes School/College, 2 km from St Aloysius College, and walking distance to the Kadri Market. Places of worship such as St Sebastian’s Church (300 meters), Kadri Temple (1 km) and Mosque (1.7 km) are also easily accessible. Premier medical facilities such as SCS Hospital, Colaco Hospital, City Hospital, Tejaswini Hospital, and Father Mullers Hospital are within a radius of 1 km from Inland Buenos Aires. The lush green location is pollution-free and ideal for a relaxed lifestyle for the entire family.

The project has all major amenities, including dedicated car park space, automated elevators, façade and UPVC windows by INGLAZE (www.inglaze.in) gymnasium & yoga space, spacious lobby designed and executed by IN-LAND INDOORS (www.inlandindoors.com), children’s play area, generator back-up, reticulated gas connection, CCTV based 24-hour security and intercom provision.

Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the In-land® Group, “This project truly showcases our company philosophy of providing the customer with a shelter that embodies their dream home. Inland Buenos Aires is located in one of the most desired areas of the city. Our customers place a lot of trust in us to deliver such projects. We have reciprocated this trust for the last three and a half decades with hard work and dedication. The result is some of the highest quality and beautifully designed residential and commercial buildings, not just in Mangaluru but across Karnataka. Many new projects of the In-land brand are upcoming/under construction in Bendoor, Mannagudda, Bondel, Bengaluru, and shortly in Mysore. Our customers are waiting with high anticipation for such projects. I am proud to say that In-Land® builds the best and customers can always place their trust on In-Land®.”

Inland Buenos Aires is completely sold out before completion, reflecting people’s trust in the In-Land® brand.

For more details please contact: IN-LAND BUILDERS, 3rd floor, Inland Ornate, Navabharath Circle, Mangalore-575003. Website: www.inlandbuilders.net, ph: 9972089099, 9880138015, 9972014055