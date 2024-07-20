Institutional child deliveries have gone up to 95 pc in Assam: CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the state has immensely progressed in providing care to mothers and most of the child deliveries across the state have been institutionalised.

He said just a decade ago, Assam had just over 80 per cent of institutional child deliveries which has now gone up to 95 per cent.

The Chief Minister asserted that the lack of institutional child deliveries was making a huge chunk of mothers and newborns vulnerable, especially in the rural areas of the state.

In 2023-24, only 22,294 child deliveries occurred at home while 5,22,943 child deliveries occurred at healthcare institutions.

In 2022-23, 32,195 child deliveries happened at home while in 2021-22, the figure was 50,052.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has been eyeing to achieve 100 per cent institutional child deliveries in the state.

He said that when Congress was in power in Assam during 2012-13 around 1,00,088 child deliveries occurred at home.

He argued that the scenario has changed drastically in just 10 years and mothers and newborns are being provided good support by the Health Department.

“A decade ago, Assam had just a little over 80 per cent child institutional child deliveries, making a large section of women and newborns, particularly in rural areas, vulnerable,” Sarma said.

“Today, we have over 95 per cent institutional delivery and aim to take it to 100 per cent in the coming days,” he added.