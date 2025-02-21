INTACH and Art Kanara Trust to Launch Pictorial Book Showcasing Mangaluru’s Heritage Alongside Exhibition of Artworks

Mangaluru: In a celebration of art and heritage, the Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in collaboration with the Art Kanara Trust, is poised to unveil an evocative pictorial book titled Combing Kudla with Pens and Brushes. This publication promises to be a visual feast, showcasing the city’s rich cultural and architectural lineage through the illustrative contributions of five notable artists from Dakshina Kannada.

Scheduled for launch on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 5:30 PM at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Ballalbagh, Mangaluru, the event will be graced by distinguished guests including Srimat Swami Jitakamanandaji Maharaj, the President of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, and George Albuquerque Pai, Managing Partner of A. Albuquerque and Sons Tile Factory, Mangaluru. Their presence at the event serves to highlight the significant cultural contributions that organizations such as INTACH and Art Kanara Trust are making toward preserving the heritage of Mangaluru.

The book, consisting of 72 pages filled with captivating sketches and watercolors, will provide readers with a unique perspective on the architectural marvels and cultural narratives of Mangaluru. The artistry on display contributes to an enhanced understanding of the city’s historical landscape, encapsulated by the meticulously crafted illustrations of the participating artists: Harish Kodialbail, Jeevan Salian, Santhosh Andrade, Syed Asif Ali, and Wilson Souza. Additionally, contributions from architect Subhas Basu, convener of the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, further enrich the visual narrative presented in this publication. The sketches are complemented by well-researched narratives penned by Deekshith Pai, cementing the book as both a collector’s item and an homage to Mangaluru’s historic charm.

The accompanying exhibition of the original artworks will be held at the Kodialguthu Centre following the book launch, remaining open to the public until Friday, February 28, 2025, with viewing hours from 11 AM to 7 PM. This presentation of original works allows visitors an intimate encounter with the artistry that encapsulates Mangaluru’s evolving urban landscape.

A Labour of Love for Mangaluru’s Heritage

The genesis of this artistic endeavor can be traced back to World River Day in September 2022, when INTACH Mangaluru ignited a creative movement by inviting artists and schoolchildren to document the vibrant life of Bengre’s fishing villages. Over the subsequent two years, this initiative blossomed into a series of sketching events held across various locales within the city, encompassing notable places such as the Srimanthi Bai Memorial Government Museum in Bejai, the historically significant Bunder precinct, and during a communal harmony rally organized at Mahila Sabha. Each event served as a platform for artists to capture the essence of Mangaluru’s shifting cityscape, preserving the stories interwoven within its fading architecture through intricate strokes and expressive watercolors.

In May 2024, the fruits of these collective efforts materialized in a thoughtfully curated exhibition of approximately 50 sketches featuring over 40 heritage sites, under the title Combing Kudla with Pens and Brushes. The exhibition drew an overwhelming response from the local community, with visitors sharing personal narratives linked to the heritage sites depicted in the artworks. This response underlined the capacity of art to evoke memories and foster community storytelling. The collection was subsequently showcased at the historic Old DC Office during the Heritage Week organized by the Dakshina Kannada District Administration in November 2024 and further transformed into a successful series of postcards that captured the charm of the city.

This initiative serves a dual purpose: it documents Mangaluru’s rapidly changing urban landscape while concurrently promoting a deeper appreciation for its historical past. As the city undergoes significant transformation, Combing Kudla with Pens and Brushes stands as a poignant reminder of Mangaluru’s unique architectural and cultural identity, thereby contributing to the preservation of the city’s rich collective memory.

The collaboration between INTACH and Art Kanara Trust reaffirms their commitment to safeguarding the cultural heritage of Mangaluru and fostering a renewed sense of pride among its residents. By engaging the community through art, they reinforce the importance of remembering and honoring the past while inspiring future generations to cherish and protect their rich cultural landscape. As anticipation builds for the book launch and exhibition, Mangaluru prepares to celebrate its heritage through the lens of creativity and artistic expression.



