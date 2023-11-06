Inter-Religious Deepavali Celebrated at St Anns’ Church, Thottam

Udupi: On 5th November a momentous occasion took place with the inauguration of an inter-religious committee called “Samunvaya” Souharda Samithi and Inter-religious Deepavali at St Anns’ Church ground Thottam.

Tri-colour helium balloons representing various religions were brought together, tied as a symbol of unity and released. Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, the Parish Priest of Thottam Church gave his introductory remarks placing forward the vision and mission of the Committee, which is to foster inter-religious dialogue, promote Peace & unity, encourage collaboration on humanitarian and social projects and deal with common social issues.

The program was followed by celebrating Inter-religious Deepavali by hoisting a six-foot high, handmade Gududeepa.

The entire program was presided over by Most Rev. Dr Gerald Issac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi and was graced by Shri Panduranga Rao, Chief Priest, Durga Parameshwari Temple, Badanidiyuru; Maulana Imran-Ullaq-Khan, religious leader Sayedina Abbubhakar Siddique Masjid, Malpe and Lecturer Sudha Murthy K S, Govt Higher Primary school, Badanidiyuru along with local organization heads.

Lecturer Sudha Murthy K S representing the Hindu religion shared the Deepavali Message relating it to the present conditions. Maulana Imran-Ullaq-Khan on behalf of the Muslim community highlighted the need for inter-religious unity to fight against social evils and Bishop Gerald Issac Lobo gave a call to eradicate the darkness of evil and spread the light of Love, Hope and Charity.

Various cultural organizations of Thottam presented cultural programs and coloured the occasion. Mr Agnel Fernandes the coordinator of the Committee welcomed and Mr Sunil Fernandes Vice President, of St Ann’s church, thanked the gathering.

The ceremony was mastered by Mr Praveen and was witnessed by more than five hundred people.



