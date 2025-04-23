International Standard Skill Verification Centre Inaugurated at St Aloysius ITI, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute (SAITI), Mangaluru, in collaboration with the International Institute of Training (IIT), officially inaugurated its International Standard Skill Verification Centre on, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony, held at the St Aloysius ITI Auditorium, marks a significant step towards enhancing skill development and employability for students in the region.

The inauguration commenced with a solemn prayer song rendered by students from the Electronic Mechanic 1st year program, setting a reverent tone for the proceedings.

Presiding over the event was Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru. The Chief Guest for the inauguration was Shri U T Khader, the Hon. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Esteemed guests of honour included Shri Karnire Sayeed Abdul Rahiman and Shri Haneef Mohammed, both representatives from Expertise Contracting Company, and Shri Aboobacker Kanipoyil, a prominent businessman.

Also in attendance were key figures from SAITI and IIT, including Rev. Fr John D’Souza SJ, Director of SAITI; Dr. Hasainali Mohammed K (Ashraf), C.E.O of IIT; Shri Roshan D’Souza, Principal of SAITI; and Shri Noel Lobo & Shri Wilson N, Training Officers at SAITI. The auditorium was filled with staff members, students, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The audience was presented with a comprehensive overview of the Skill Verification Programme through a detailed PowerPoint presentation, highlighting its objectives and potential impact on skill development and career opportunities.

Dr. Hasainali Mohammed K (Ashraf), C.E.O of IIT, formally escorted the dignitaries to the dais, after which Mr. Roshan D’Souza, Principal of SAITI, delivered a warm welcome address, expressing his gratitude to all attendees for their presence and support.

The formal inauguration of the Skill Verification Centre was symbolized by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries, signifying the commencement of this important initiative.

Following the inauguration, Shri U T Khader, Hon. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, was felicitated in recognition of his contributions to the field of education and skill development.

In his address to the gathering, Chief Guest Shri U T Khader expressed his pleasure at inaugurating the International Standard Skill Verification Centre. He commended St Aloysius ITI for its 44 years of service in providing vocational training to economically underprivileged students, emphasizing its valuable contribution to the people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Shri Khader highlighted the significance of the collaboration with IIT in awarding internationally recognized skill assessment certificates and expressed his hope that the center would become a trusted resource for the public. He further acknowledged the growing opportunities available for ITI-trained students and emphasized the importance of patience and dedication in achieving success. “The youth are bringing pride to India today,” he stated, encouraging students to seize the opportunities before them.

Rev. Fr. Melwyn Pinto SJ, in his presidential address, acknowledged the significance of the event, stating, “Today’s event may be small, but the step taken by this institution is a significant one.” He emphasized the importance of securing employment for students undergoing training at SAITI and encouraged them to support future generations of students. Fr. Pinto stressed the critical role of ITI-trained individuals in driving industrial growth and contributing to the nation’s overall development. He articulated his belief that with the support of ITI-trained students, industries and the nation of India can achieve greater progress.

Mrs. Thrisha, a staff member from IIT, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those involved in the successful launch of the Skill Verification Centre. Mr. Robin Vas, Junior Training Officer (JTO), skillfully compered the programme.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, reinforcing a sense of national pride and collective purpose.

The establishment of the International Standard Skill Verification Centre at St Aloysius ITI, Mangaluru, is expected to significantly enhance the skills and employability of local youth, contributing to the economic growth and development of the region. This initiative promises to provide students with internationally recognized certifications, opening doors to wider career opportunities and contributing to the skilled workforce needed for India’s continued progress.



