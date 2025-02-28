Investiture Ceremony and Magazine Launch Mark a Milestone at FMCOAHS

Mangalore: In a grand and momentous celebration, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) held the Investiture Ceremony of the Student Council 2024-25 and unveiled the first edition of the AHS magazine, “Ignite 2024”, on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 3 PM at the Father Muller Convention Centre.

The event was graced by Rev. Fr. Chetan Leo Lobo, OFMCap, Director, Assisi Press and Studios, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony commenced with an elegant procession of dignitaries into the hall, followed by a soulful prayer song by the AHS Student Choir.

A New Chapter for Student Leadership

Ms. Jessica Jerald Serrao, outgoing General Secretary (2023-24), delivered the Welcome Address, introducing the esteemed guest and setting the stage for an afternoon of transition and inspiration. Mr. Princeton D’Silva, outgoing Student Council President (2023-24), reflected on his experiences, offering heartfelt insights into his tenure as student-body leader.

In the ceremonial transfer of responsibility, Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMCOAHS/FMMC/FMCOP, formally declared the new Student Council members for 2024-25 as the outgoing council members handed over their official files to their successors.

Student Council 2024-25

Executive Members:

– President – Mr. Shree Gnanesh M

– General Secretary – Ms. Surya Udaykumar

Sports Committee:

– Coordinator – Mr. Sohan V Rao

– Secretary – Mr. Mohammed Nazeef

Cultural and Fine Arts Committee:

– Coordinator – Ms. Shannen Dale Vas

– Secretary – Ms. Pearline Tanisha Lobo

Magazine Committee:

– Coordinator – Ms. Mariate Jose

– Secretary – Ms. Diana M

Media Committee:

– Coordinator – Mr. Bevan Joseph Pereira

PG Representative: – Ms. Ashlin Avita D’Souza

UG Representatives: – Ms. Winston Sharon Quadras & Ms. Cathlyne Shaji Varghese

Unveiling “Ignite 2024” – A Milestone in Literary Excellence

The event also witnessed the much-awaited release of the first edition of the AHS magazine, “Ignite 2024.” Mr. Clayton D’Cunha, Editor-in-Chief, and Ms. Valerie Lobo, Co-Editor-in-Chief, shared their experiences in curating the magazine. The unveiling was performed by the Chief Guest, dignitaries, Managerial Committee members, and the Magazine Committee, symbolizing a new era of creative expression at FMCOAHS.

Oath-Taking and Inspirational Addresses

Dr. Hilda D’Souza, Principal, FMCOAHS, administered the Oath of Office to the newly elected Student Council members, who were then adorned with ceremonial badges by the Chief Guest, Rev. Fr. Chetan Leo Lobo.

Delivering his first public address, Mr. Shree Gnanesh M, President-elect, expressed his vision for the institution, promising to uphold the values of leadership, service, and integrity.

Chief Guest’s Address – A Call for Intellectual Awakening

Rev. Fr. Chetan Leo Lobo delivered a thought-provoking address, urging students to embrace critical thinking and the habit of reading in an era dominated by visual culture.

“We are spending most of our time watching, but perhaps we are moving without a destination. The celebration of reading is lost. We read for exams, but not for critical thinking, knowledge, or leisure. We may be qualified but not employable, unable to trade our skills. Let’s adopt the habit of reading a book a day—it will make us capable of questioning, understanding, and growing. What is inside you determines how you rise,” he emphasized.

Honouring the Outgoing Council & Editorial Board

The event also saw the presentation of Certificates of Recognition to the outgoing Student Council members and their Staff Advisory and Editorial Board, recognizing their invaluable contributions. Dr. Sweta D’Cunha, Professor, Department of Hospital Administration, called upon the recipients to receive their honors.

Presidential Address – A Legacy of Service

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), delivered the Presidential Address, highlighting the role of students as future healthcare professionals.

Quoting Matthew 5:14-16, he reminded students, You are the light of the world. A light is meant to shine on a stand, not be hidden under a bowl. As council leaders and students of FMCOAHS, you are here to become skilled professionals who will bring comfort to the suffering. Never forget your purpose.”

A Grand Finale

Ms. Surya Udaykumar, General Secretary, Student Council (2024-25), concluded the ceremony with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks. The event was smoothly compered by Ms. Marishka Fernandes, student of FMCOAHS.

With the new Student Council at the helm and “Ignite 2024” set to inspire, the FMCOAHS community embarks on another promising academic year, driven by excellence and commitment.