IPL 2024: Chief Selector Agarkar in attendance for DC-MI match ahead of Men’s T20 WC squad selection

New Delhi: Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, is in attendance for the ongoing Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday afternoon.

Sources told IANS that Agarkar was spotted being seated in the commentary box of the media centre at the stadium. His presence during the Delhi-Mumbai game means that a meeting to finalise India’s squad for the T20 World Cup could be happening once the Delhi-Mumbai IPL match is over.

It had been said that Agarkar could meet captain Rohit Sharma in New Delhi after returning from a holiday in Spain to decide on India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in the West Indies and USA. The cut-off date for announcing the 15-member Men’s T20 World Cup squad for all teams, as set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is May 1.

India will begin their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India, the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup winners, are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Canada and tournament co-hosts USA.