IPL 2024: Kohli, Mandhana, Du Plessis unveil Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new logo and jersey



Bengaluru: Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana, and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new name of RCB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and its new jersey at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday. The team’s new name and logo were also unveiled during a magical RCB Unbox 2024 confirming that the team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru as has been the speculation for some time now.

Celebrating the spirit of passionate and enthusiastic fans of the team — the 12th Man Army, one of the most loyal fan bases in the world — the remarkable event took place for the third time, and it was even more special this time, especially after the women’s team’s recent triumph in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

The unique exciting event provided fans with a memorable experience to watch their favourite stars in action live ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with the entire team taking part in a training session, showcasing glimpses of what they can anticipate in the upcoming season.

Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey.

Fan-favourite Kohli, Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell received roaring cheers from the fans as they entered the field along with other RCB stars inside the jam-packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, who clinched the WPL 2024 crown earlier this week, was also present on the occasion as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team amidst huge applause from the fans.

Former India pacer and RCB star R. Vinay Kumar was also inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame as he joined AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Vinay Kumar is the third-highest wicket-taker for RCB.

On an exciting evening, fans were also treated to some entertaining music with electrifying performances by the renowned DJ Alan Walker along with other popular stars such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brotha V, and Jordindian among many others.

RCB is scheduled to kickstart their campaign in the 2024 IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday before returning to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the league on March 25.