IPL 2024: LSG v MI overall head-to-head; When and where to watch



Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their penultimate home game on Tuesday.

Lucknow are sitting fifth with five wins in nine games while Mumbai are ninth with just three wins to their name.

The two teams have met four time in the tournament so far with LSG winning three of them.

LSG v MI head-to-head 4-

Mumbai Indians: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

LSG v MI match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

LSG v MI match venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast of LSG v MI match on television in India: The LSG v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of LSG v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka