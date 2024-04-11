IPL 2024: MI v RCB overall head-to-head; When and where to watch



Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2024 Match 25 on Thursday.

MI is coming into this game on the back of its first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals, while RCB lost to Rajasthan royals in its previous match.

The two teams have met 32 times in the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 18 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 13.

MI v RCB head-to-head 32

Mumbai Indians: 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 13

No result: 1

MI v RCB Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

MI v RCB match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v RCB match on television in India: MI v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v RCB will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar