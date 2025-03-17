IPL 2025: Defending champions KKR acquire Chetan Sakariya as injury replacement for Umran Malik

Kolkata: The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for fast bowler Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Known for his blistering pace, Umran, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2021 to 2024, was snapped up by KKR for Rs 75 lakhs at the auction but has now been ruled out of the season due to an injury.

Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same.

The Kolkata based franchise have undergone several changes ahead of the 2025 season, both in their squad and coaching staff. Last year’s title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, was released before the mega auction and later acquired by Punjab Kings, where he was named skipper. In his absence, KKR has appointed Ajinkya Rahane as captain, with Venkatesh Iyer serving as his deputy.

Rahane had captained Mumbai to winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the recent domestic cricket season, where he was also the competition’s highest run-getter with 469 runs in nine matches, including five half-centuries and was adjudged as Player of the Tournament

The defending champions got their pre-tournament camp underway in Kolkata with a pooja ceremony at the Eden Gardens pitch on Wednesday. The coaching staff and players participated in the ceremony before commencing cricketing activities at this historic cricketing venue. Captain Rahane and Eden Gardens’ pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee performed the rituals as an ode to cricket, seeking blessings for another successful IPL campaign.

With a strong core of players, experienced leadership, and the backing of passionate fans at Eden Gardens, KKR appears well-positioned to defend their title in the IPL 2025 season. They begin their campaign at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.