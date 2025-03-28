IPL 2025: When and where to watch CSK vs RCB, head-to-head record

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday.

This will be the 34th meeting between CSK and RCB, with the Super Kings leading the head-to-head 21-11. CSK have also won 8 of their 9 encounters in Chennai, with their sole defeat coming in the inaugural season of 2008

CSK opened their season with a victory over Mumbai Indians last Sunday while RCB steamrolled the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the curtain-raiser at the Eden Gardens.

CSK have not lost at Chepauk to RCB since the inaugural season in 2008. RCB’s only victory against CSK at Chepauk came way back in only their second-ever meeting on May 21 in 2008.

When will the CSK vs RCB match take place?

The match will take place on Friday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs RCB match take place?

The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where will the live broadcast for CSK vs RCB match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs RCB match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.