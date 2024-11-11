Ipswich Town defeat Tottenham 2-1 to register first win in Premier League since 2002

London: In a shocking result, Ipswich Town won their first game of the season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The visitors scored twice in the first half through Sam Szomdics and Liam Delap to put themselves in a commanding position and, although Tottenham won their previous three league home matches after conceding first, there was to be no repeat this time around.

Rodrigo Bentancur halved the deficit with a header in the 69th minute, but didn’t put the Ipswich goal under enough pressure in the closing stages and they held out for the first Premier League win since April, 2002

It was a lively opening to the game with three chances in the opening three minutes, Szmodics forcing a save out of Guglielmo Vicario at his near post, Omari Hutchinson’s header diverted wide from the resulting corner before Brennan Johnson poked Heung-Min Son’s tempting cross just past the post.

But it was the visitors with the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark, Jens Cajuste’s cross coming off the head of Romero and falling for Szmodics to produce an overhead kick into the bottom corner. And it was 2-0 shortly before the interval as Spurs were punished by a swift counter-attack, Davis playing in Szmodics down the left, his low cross was parried by Vicario onto Radu Dragusin leaving Delap the chance to slam the ball into the net from virtually on the goal-line.

Trailing 2-0 in the late Pedro Porro’s out-swinging corner was met by a powerful header from Bentancur to give the faithful renewed hope. Substitute Timo Werner had a chance with six minutes left but blazed well over the bar from the edge of the area having been teed up by Son to end what can only be described as a disappointing loss for Ange Postecogl’s men.