Iran closes ‘illegal centres’ affiliated with German govt

Tehran: Iran shut down two branches of “illegal centres affiliated with the German government” in Tehran due to “various illegal activities and widespread financial violations.”

The closures followed a judicial order for the branches’ “violation of Iranian law,” the Iranian judiciary media reported, without disclosing the centres’ names.

The report, however, published photos of Iranian security forces bringing down the signboard of the German Language Institute of Tehran.

Iranian authorities have also received reports of violations by other centres affiliated with the German government, which are currently under investigation, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Iranian judiciary media Mizan.

The closures came after the German Interior Ministry’s decision in July to ban the Islamic Center in Hamburg and its affiliated organisations across Germany, claiming that the centre was “an Islamist extremist organisation pursuing anti-constitutional objectives.”

In response, Iran summoned the German ambassador to Tehran and condemned the decision as a “hostile act contrary to the fundamental principles of human rights.”