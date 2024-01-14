Iran deploys new drone, missile units to borders: Army commander



Tehran: A top Iranian military commander has said that Iran’s ground forces are deploying new drone and missile units to the country’s borders.

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Kioumars Heidari made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA published on Saturday, elaborating on his forces’ latest moves and measures to beef up the country’s border security, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Deployment of five drone platoons and five missile units to the borders is underway,” he said, adding the positioning of the units did not mean that the country was faced with a threat, but to maintain his forces’ preparedness as well as intelligence dominance and domination over the country’s borders.

He said the ground forces had already stationed 11 mobile and combat brigades at the borders.

The commander added his forces had completed the development of two new types of missiles, and their mass production would begin soon.