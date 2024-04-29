Iran rejects speculation about nuclear cooperation with North Korea

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected speculation about nuclear cooperation with Pyongyang following the arrival of a North Korean business delegation in Tehran.

The group, headed by Minister for External Economic Relations Yun Jong Ho, travelled to the Iranian capital last week for an economic conference, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Any link to cooperation on nuclear matters was “unfounded,” he added.

There was speculation in South Korea that military cooperation between North Korea and Iran could be discussed during the visit.

The two countries – both of which have faced strict international sanctions and isolation on the diplomatic stage for their nuclear activities- have repeatedly been accused of active cooperation, particularly in the field of missile technology.

Iran’s controversial nuclear programme has been the subject of renewed interest in recent months following the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Kanaani last week denied again that Tehran is striving to build nuclear weapons.