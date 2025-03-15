Iraq, Syria discuss ties, anti-terrorism cooperation

Baghdad: Iraqi leaders met with Syria’s chief of foreign affairs authority, Asaad al-Shaibani to discuss bilateral relations and anti-terrorism cooperation.

During a meeting on Friday with visiting al-Shaibani, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s firm and consistent stance in respecting the will of the Syrian people, stressing the need for an inclusive political process that safeguards Syria’s diversity and social cohesion, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement by al-Sudani’s media office.

He also reiterated Iraq’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any external interference in Syria’s internal affairs, particularly in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation of swaths of Syrian lands.

Additionally, al-Sudani highlighted the need for close coordination between the two countries in combating terrorism as a crucial step toward achieving stability.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the importance of enhancing joint action in combating the terrorist group Islamic State.

During his talks with al-Shaibani, Hussein stressed the need to form an operations room comprising five members of Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon to confront the IS group, according to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Hussein highlighted the importance of military and intelligence coordination and comprehensive regional security cooperation to this end.

He also expressed Iraq’s support for the breakthrough pact reached between Syria’s interim government and Syrian Kurds on Monday to merge all civil and military institutions in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled region under the central government in Damascus.

For his part, al-Shaibani expressed Syria’s readiness to form joint security committees and to benefit from neighbouring countries’ experience in combating terrorism, the statement added.

The Syrian official also stressed Syria’s political will to strengthen relations with Iraq, adding that the recent understanding with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces will contribute to controlling the border between the two countries.