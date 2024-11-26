ISKCON Kudupu Katte to Launch De-Addiction Campaign in Mangalore

Mangalore: The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kudupu Katte is set to launch a comprehensive De-addiction Campaign in Mangalore, addressing the alarming rise in substance abuse within the region. The initiative comes in light of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s recent endorsement of ISKCON’s youth outreach efforts, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at amplifying programs focused on addiction and substance abuse prevention.

Mangalore has become a focal point in Karnataka, with reports indicating that the area accounts for approximately 30% of all drug abuse cases in the state. This troubling statistic has drawn the attention of local leaders, including the esteemed Member of Parliament Sriman Captain Brajesh Chowta, who has voiced concerns regarding the escalation of substance abuse in Dakshina Kannada.

In response to this pressing issue, the youth wing of ISKCON Kudupu Katte is launching a series of awareness programs throughout educational institutions and public venues, aimed at educating students and the broader community about the dangers of drug abuse. As part of this campaign, ISKCON will host a MEGA YOUTH FESTIVAL entitled UMANG 3.0, which promises to serve as a vibrant platform for both entertainment and enlightenment.

The event will feature the esteemed Sriman Amogh Lila Das, Vice President of ISKCON Delhi, as the chief guest. Recognized for his motivational speaking prowess and significant social media presence—with over 100 million views across various platforms—Amogh Lila Das is expected to inspire the youth attendees. He has previously spoken at prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and has been an influential mentor to numerous young individuals globally.

HG Prema Bhakti Das, Secretary of ISKCON Kudupu Katte, along with HG Devadharma Das, a prominent member of the youth wing, announced that the program aims to attract over 1,200 youth participants from across India. The event will also be graced by various dignitaries and renowned personalities.

The local community is invited to participate in the campaign, with registration details available through ISKCON Kudupu Katte.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 30th, 2024

Timing: 3:30 PM onwards

Venue: Town Hall, Mangalore

As ISKCON Kudupu Katte embarks on this vital initiative, the organization aims not only to combat substance abuse but also to foster a culture of awareness and resilience among the youth of Mangalore.