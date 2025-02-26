ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru secure playoffs spot with 1-0 win, push Chennaiyin out of race

Bengaluru: Rahul Bheke struck the lone goal as Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday night to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The Blues cemented their position at the third spot courtesy of 37 points as a result of this triumph. Chennaiyin FC, who now have 24 points from 22 games, will not make the playoffs.

The Gerard Zaragoza-coached Bengaluru held 57.1% of the possession and was constantly in the hunt for goals, though their only strike of the night came through Bheke’s emphatic finish inside the box in the first half.

Before that though, Chennaiyin FC got the first chance when they cracked open the Bengaluru defence calmly in the ninth minute, with Jiteshwor Singh leading the move down the centre of the park before distributing the ball to the flanks to try and spot openings inside the home team’s defensive third.

The Marina Machans moved the ball slickly on the up from the right flank, before Connor Shields glided in and hurled a cross to Lalrinliana Hnamte. The latter had ample time to collect the ball and curl it into the net, but his effort appeared slightly rushed, as he sent it off-target past the right side of the post.

The Blues discovered an opening in the 37th minute by maximizing a flawless set-piece move as Alberto Noguera stepped up for a free-kick from distance on the right side of the field. Noguera took a bit before delivering the cross, and it was perfectly executed as the ball surpassed the entire Chennaiyin FC wall and instead met Rahul Bheke, who had made a dashing decoy run from the left side to the six-yard box. Bheke used his right foot to drill the ball into the top right corner to break the deadlock as their supporters erupted with joy in the stands.

Noguera kept testing the Chennaiyin FC defence with his set-piece prowess as he unleashed another impressive effort from a corner kick in the 56th minute. But another goal eluded them.

Bengaluru FC were equally effective from open play too as Ryan Williams sparked a quick run displaying his fine footwork to make a cross into the box from the right flank in the 73rd minute. The ball was hurriedly cleared away but Lalremtluanga Fanai pounced upon the loose ball outside the box and made a left-footed shot that missed the top left corner of the net, handing a goal-kick to the opposition.

Chennaiyin FC had a chance to level scores in the 83rd minute as they hit Bengaluru FC on a fast break that culminated with Irfan Yadwad breaching past the Blues’ backline and smashing in a powerful cross for Daniel Chima Chukwu, placed extremely near to the goal. Chukwu could not position properly to gather and bury the ball though, instead landing it off target and bringing curtains down to Chennaiyin FC’s playoff aspirations.

Bengaluru FC will next play East Bengal FC on March 2, whereas Chennaiyin FC are slated to feature against NorthEast United FC on March 3.