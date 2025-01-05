ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur come back late to beat Bengaluru 2-1 for 4th successive home win

Jamshedpur: Jordan Murray and Muhammad Uvais scored in the final few minutes of the match as Jamshedpur FC came from behind to pip Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Saturday night. Bengaluru FC were ahead in the game courtesy of a goal from Alberto Noguera but a second-half blitz from Jamshedpur FC saw Murray score in the 84th minute and Muhammad Uvais strike in the final seconds of the game to seal an important win in the ongoing season.

The match started with a great rhythm. In the third minute, the visitors almost took the lead when Noguera found Sunil Chhetri with an exquisite long ball, catching the entire Jamshedpur FC defence off-guard. However, Albino Gomes kept out Chhetri’s eventual effort. Apart from the initial opportunity, the first quarter didn’t see many chances but it was extremely eventful in midfield with both teams wrestling for possession.

Despite getting frustrated by Jamshedpur FC’s high press, Bengaluru were patient during their buildup in the initial quarter of the game. They eventually struck first blood in the 19th minute when Naorem Roshan Singh made a surging run down the left flank and followed it up with a brilliant cross for Noguera, who made a late sprint into the box and calmly caressed it past Albino.

In retaliation, Jamshedpur FC almost found the equaliser when Imran Khan found Pratik Chaudhuri in the box with a fine cross. While Pratik didn’t get a proper connection with the ball, it was also not cleared away by the Bengaluru FC defenders as it pinballed inside the area. Eventually, Pratik latched onto the stray ball and hammered it on target but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood in his way, denying the equaliser.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC tried to double the lead through Chhetri, who had two cracks at goal and still couldn’t increase the lead. It was another great run from Roshan, who found Chhetri in the box with a perfect cross. The 40-year-old’s initial effort struck the post and returned to him. His second effort saw Pratik come up with a tremendous block to deny the Blues the second goal.

The second half started on a feisty note with both teams not giving an inch to their counterpart. However, Bengaluru FC with their extra bit of quality in the final third were able to create some chances. This time it was an opportunity for Edgar Mendez to double the lead from a cross but Albino parried it to safety.

In the 72nd minute, Gerard Zaragoza decided to close the game out by bringing on Aleksandar Jovanovic and Vinith Venkatesh to replace Noguera and Chinglensana Singh. As a reply, Khalid Jamil turned to Ritwik Das and Mobashir Rahman in place of Seiminlen Doungel and Sourav Das respectively as he aimed to freshen things up in attack and midfield.

In the 84th minute, Jamshedpur FC’s persistence bore fruit as Jordan Murray came up with the equaliser with a picturesque back volley, leaving Gurpreet and the other defenders stunned. The move was initiated from Mobashir’s corner, which was cleared away but Nikhil Barla picked up the loose ball and found Murray with a brilliant cross. The Australian controlled the ball with his head before coming up with an acrobatic volley to send the Furnace into raptures. Khalid Jamil’s men came up with the knockout punch in the 90th minute when Muhammad Uvais steered the ball into the open net after Gurpreet’s parry landed straight into his feet in midfield. This goal sealed the victory for the Men of Steel, breaking their six-game winless streak against the Blues in this competition.

Bengaluru FC will host Mohammedan SC next on January 11 in an afternoon game whereas Jamshedpur FC will travel to Mumbai to face Mumbai City FC on January 12.