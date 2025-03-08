ISL 2025-25: Playoffs-bound NorthEast United target first win in Shillong vs East Bengal

Shillong: East Bengal FC will face NorthEast United FC, who have already qualified for the playoffs, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday. The Highlanders have qualified for the playoffs with 35 points from 23 games, on the back of nine wins and eight draws. They will want to enter the playoffs with a victory on their back.

East Bengal FC are eighth with 28 points and will hope to cap off the campaign by extending their strong record against NorthEast United FC, having lost just once in their last six meetings and scoring in each of those encounters.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking the seventh time this season they have netted three or more goals in a single game, as only Mohun Bagan Super Giant have achieved this more times (nine) in ISL 2024-25.

Consecutive home defeats for NE United

The Highlanders have lost their last two home games by similar 0-2 scorelines. The last time they failed to find the back of the net in three successive home matches was between December 2019 and February 2020.

The Highlanders are the fourth-highest-scoring team with 42 strikes. Alaaeddine Ajaraie had netted 21 times, but the joint-best in the list next are Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach with five goals each. NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali opened up on his plans for the forthcoming fixture. “We are playing East Bengal FC, but we need to look at scoring goals and our gameplay rather than the opposition. We would like to rotate the players in some positions,” he said.

East Bengal’s unbeaten run

East Bengal FC are currently unbeaten in their last three away games in ISL 2024-25 (W2 D1). A win or a draw in this match would set a new club record for the longest such sequence in ISL history.

East Bengal FC have laid a potent offside trap this season, catching opponents offside 60 times, more than any other side in the competition. This also means that they play a slightly high defensive line at times, which could leave their backline exposed too.

East Bengal FC assistant coach Bino George reiterated the importance of all games for the club. “We always focus on all our matches, as all of them are important for the club. We have our plans set and will be focused on following them,” he said.

The two sides have played nine games against each other, with NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC winning four and three times, respectively. Two matches have produced draws.