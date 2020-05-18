Spread the love



















Islamophobic posts cost another Indian his job in the UAE

Ras Al Khaimah: An employee of a mining firm in Ras Al Khaimah has become the latest in a long line of UAE-based Indian expats to have lost their job because of Islamophobic social media posts.

Brajkishore Gupta was fired without notice for calling Indian Muslims coronavirus spreaders and hailing Delhi riots as divine justice in his Facebook posts.

Over 50 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the ensuing violence which rocked the walled city in February of this year.

Originally from Chapra, in the Indian state of Bihar, Gupta was employed by Stevin Rock, a mining company headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah.

“This isolated incident involving a junior employee was investigated and dealt with immediately resulting in the termination without notice of this person’s employment with Stevin Rock,” the company’s business development and exploration manager Jean-François Milian said in an email to Gulf News on Sunday.

