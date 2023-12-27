Israel airline, friends to join campaign to bring back hostage Hersh

Tel Aviv: Israeli national Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was severely wounded and kidnapped by Hamas militants during the October 7 mayhem, was supposed to leave the country for a trekking tour to India on this day (December 27).

While he cant be on the flight, Hersh’s family members and friends, along Israeli flag carrier EL AL, will launch a campaign for him at the Ben Gurion airport.

A group of about 100 of his friends will be there to sing, hold pictures of Hersh and wave banners in his honour,

Hersh’s parents, Rachel and Jon, will speak and the group will symbolically recite the Jewish prayer for travellers.

The pilots, as well as the control tower, will be making a special announcement in Hebrew and English about Hersh. The flight attendants will be passing out flyers with information about Hersh and people on the flight will receive special stickers they can take with them and put them up in the cities Hersh was supposed to be travelling to.