Israel lifts gathering restrictions in most northern regions amid ceasefire

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement the lifting of gathering restrictions in most of the country’s northern regions.

The decision was made following a situational assessment held by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Xinhua news agency reported.

One of the gathering restrictions, which allowed a maximum of 10, 100, 350, or 2,000 people in the north depending on the distance from the Lebanese border in the past, has been changed to a maximum of 200 people on the confrontation line area along the Lebanese border and in the northern part of the annexed Golan Heights.

The gathering restriction of up to 2,000 people in the communities close to the Gaza Strip in southern Israel remains in effect.

On Thursday evening, the IDF announced the immediate lifting of gathering restrictions in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, which took effect on Wednesday, is largely holding, though occasional violations in border areas have been reported by both sides.