Israeli attack targets western Damascus region



Damascus: An Israeli missile attack targetted areas west of the Syrian capital of Damascus after midnight, witnesses and local media said early Saturday.

Loud explosions were heard in the western countryside of Damascus, with the pro-government al-Watan news outlet saying it was an Israeli attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosions were heard in the outskirts of the Dimas area west of Damascus as well as in the Mashrou’ Dummar neighbourhood, according to witnesses and pro-government media outlets.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosions were the result of an Israeli missile attack on military targets in the Dimas area, which is close to the Syrian-Lebanese border.