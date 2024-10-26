Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran

Dubai: Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on October 1, officials said.

There was no immediate information on damage in Iran.

Israel’s military described the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” an Israeli military statement said.

“Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”

In Tehran, the Iranian capital, the sound of explosions could be heard, with state-run media there initially acknowledging the blasts and saying some of the sounds came from air defence systems around the city.

Meanwhile, state media in Syria described its air defences as targeting “hostile targets” there as well.

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel also has launched a ground invasion of Lebanon.

The strike happened just as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was arriving back in the US after a tour of the Middle East where he and other US officials had warned Israel to tender a response that would not further escalate the conflict in the region and exclude nuclear sites in Iran.

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement that “we understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran” and referred reporters to the Israeli government for more details on their operation.