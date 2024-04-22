Israeli raid kills 1 militant in Lebanon



Beirut: One Amal Movement member was killed and two others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a southern Lebanese village, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that the casualties resulted from a raid on a house in the centre of the southeastern village of Kafr Kila.

The sources noted that the Israeli forces carried out 12 airstrikes on eight border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, destroying 15 houses and damaging 25 others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked Israeli sites of Al-Malikiyah, Misgav Am, Jal al-Alam, and the Doviv Barracks.

It also said on Sunday evening that it had shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone above the Lebanese village of Aaichiyeh in the Jezzine district.

The armed group said the Israeli drone was attacking locations in southern Lebanon. Both Hezbollah and Amal Movement are notable Shia parties in Lebanon.

Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), claimed that it bombed Israeli “Shomera” Barracks in the western sector of the Upper Galilee area with 20 Grad missiles.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 433 people on the Lebanese side, including 277 Hezbollah members and 76 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.