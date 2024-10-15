ISSF World Cup Final: Mega shooting event inaugurated amidst soiree, sand art, laser show

New Delhi: The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) was ushered in here on Monday with a soiree, interspersed with several cultural dance performances, an artistic showcasing of sand art and a glitzy laser show.

The event, the season-ending showpiece for international shooting will see some of the biggest stars of shooting sport lighting up the course with their dazzling performances.

The event was formally declared opened at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range tournament venue by Chief Guest Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports & Labour and Employment. Also present on the occasion were Luciano Rossi, President, ISSF and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), besides several other dignitaries, Indian and international sport shooting legends, athletes and support staff.

A total of 131 top shooters of the world from 37 nations, including a strong squad of 23 from hosts India, will over the next three days (Oct 15, 16, 17) vie for the crown of the best shooter of the year in each of the 12 individual Olympic events, across the three disciplines of Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun.

China’s 50 M 3P Olympic Champion Yukun Liu was adjudged as the Male Athlete of the Year while South Korea’s 25 M Pistol Olympic Gold medallist Yang Jiin was declared as the Female Athlete of the Year during the opening ceremony.

The ISSF World Cup Final New Delhi 2024, will be broadcast live on the Eurosport India TV channel. It will also be live-streamed on the official YouTube Channel of ISSF.

The action begins on Tuesday with the 10m Air Rifle Women, being the first final on the schedule, followed by the corresponding men’s final. The 10m Air Pistol Men and Women’s finals are also lined up on Day One. All the finals will be preceded by qualification rounds.

Young guns Tilottama Sen, who won a Paris Olympic quota place and Sonam Uttam Maskar will represent India in the women’s air rifle while the crack pair of Arjun Babuta, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics and former world number one Divyansh Panwar, will take aim in the men’s air rifle.

Paris Olympians Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema will lead India’s charge in the women’s and men’s air pistol respectively, alongside Surbhi Rao and Varun Tomar.

The men’s air rifle and pistol competitions will feature the reigning Olympic champions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Mandaviya said, “We are honored to welcome the world’s finest shooting talent, along with athletes, officials, and spectators from across the globe. Hosting this prestigious event is a privilege for India, and we hope you feel like family during your time here. The ISSF World Cup Final brings together 200 top shooters from 37 nations, including Olympic medallists. It showcases the best of our sport and strengthens global camaraderie.

“To the athletes, your presence is a testament to your hard work and greatness. Compete with pride and embrace the values of sportsmanship. We also extend our gratitude to the officials, coaches, and volunteers for ensuring the success of this event. The World Cup Final is not just a competition, but a celebration of excellence and unity,” he said.

Luciano Rossi, President, ISSF, said the international federation is looking forward to welcoming shooters from more countries in the future.

“It is our effort to promote peace and harmony globally through this sport. I would like to extend a special thanks to the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India for your unwavering support, not just for all sports, but particularly for shooting. We have shooters from 37 countries across all continents here to compete, and we look forward to welcoming even more nations to this sport in the future. A heartfelt thank you to the NRAI and the Sports Minister for making this celebration of sport possible”, he said.

The world’s top six athletes of the combined six ISSF World Cup stages held throughout 2024, along with Paris Olympic medallists, defending ISSF World Cup Final champions and reigning world champions have achieved direct qualification in the 12 events.

The host federation has also been given wild-card options to fill up the maximum two shooters per country per event quota, in case they have not achieved the same through direct qualification.

Three events, the men’s 10m Air Pistol, the men’s Trap and the women’s 25m Pistol will in fact see all three Paris medallists in the event compete for the top prize of 5000 euros. All defending champions in each of the 12 events from the previous year in Doha, will also be there to defend their titles.