It is better to remain Silent than to talk about MP Ananth Kumar Hegde – Minister Mankala Vaidya

Kundapur: MP Ananth Kumar Hegde always speaks like an arrogant person. If a person is not right in his views, we don’t even get close to them and take a different route. It is better to remain silent than to talk about them said Mankal Vaidya Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport.

He was speaking to media persons at Gangolli on Sunday, March 10. Responding to the statement of MP Ananth Kumar Hegde who said that there are no competitors against me, the minister said that we also have competition to contest the Lok Sabha elections. “We are strong and we will defeat the BJP.

Commenting on Shivram Hebbar joining the Congress, he said, “We did not tell anywhere that Shivram Hebbar should not come. If they agree with the principles of our party, we welcome them open-heartedly”.

Responding to the question of Byndoor BJP MLA Gururaj Gantihole who did not attend the compensation distribution program, the Minister said, “If it helps the poor, I will do my work whether the MLA comes or not. We have invited everyone to the event. This program was organized only to benefit the poor and not for any publicity purpose.”



