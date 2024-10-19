Italian PM visits Lebanon to show solidarity amid Israeli attacks

Beirut: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has visited Lebanon to convey a message of support to the Lebanese people who are embroiled in the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict.

In a joint press conference after meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, Meloni said her presence in Lebanon aims to express solidarity and closeness to civilians suffering from the consequences of the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Italy, like all international partners, has been calling for a 21-day ceasefire for weeks and months,” she said, noting that “the Lebanese prime minister and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri have agreed to this proposal.”

The Italian prime minister called for the full and immediate implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and enhance the capacity of the Lebanese army.

“The targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable, and I call again for all parties to work to ensure the safety and security of these soldiers,” she said.

Meloni also called for “supporting and strengthening Lebanese institutions,” adding that “Lebanon is suffering, and the presence of functioning institutions is essential for Lebanon to be able to defend its interests.”

For his part, Mikati urged Israel to fully commit to a ceasefire, respect international law, implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and cease any violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

He stressed the government’s readiness “to strengthen the army’s presence in the south to carry out its duties in full in cooperation with UNIFIL forces.”

“Lebanon, which adheres to international legitimacy, rejects Israel’s request from the UNIFIL to leave its positions and its attacks against peacekeepers which constitute a blatant violation of international legitimacy, and a blatant encroachment on the role of UNIFIL and its great mission in standing by Lebanon and the Lebanese,” Mikati said.

He added that “the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its territory is the solution to all existing problems,” expressing his hope that “Italy will play an effective role in stopping the ongoing aggression against Lebanon and the Lebanese.”