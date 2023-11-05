Italian visitors at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru recently had the pleasure of hosting a group of visitors from Italy as part of our Student Exchange program. The delegation was led by Professor Marcella Valvo, an esteemed educator from Leone XIII School in Milan, Italy. Accompanying her were four 3rd-year high school students eager to know the culture and education system of India.

They were welcomed with open arms from 30 October to 3 November 2023. Their time at the school was marked by engaging interactions with the local students, classroom observations, and active involvement in the Kannada Rajyotsava Programme. The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and the school’s dedicated staff extended a warm welcome, ensuring that the visiting Italians felt embraced and familiar with the school’s environment.

The students from Italy also took the opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse and significant landmarks within the city, broadening their understanding of the local culture and its rich heritage.